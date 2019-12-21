Duncan Ferguson

Ferguson happy with a point against Arsenal

Posted on

Everton caretaker boss says that he feels a point at home to struggling Arsenal was a fair result today in his last game in charge of the first team.

New boss Carlo Ancelotti watched from the stands as a number of players put in half-arsed performances against an Arsenal side whose fans were more concerned with turning on their own than cheering on their team.

Neither side carved out any kind of real opportunity in a 90 minutes that was up there with the dullest offered at Goodison Park this decade, but with brighter times on the horizon then a point is a point.

On the result, Ferguson said,”I think a point was fair. We struggled with energy levels and they probably had the better chances, but we’re happy with a point. The players dug deep today.

“I’ve enjoyed it but I knew it was going to be tough today. The boys were on their last legs to be honest, after working so hard in the past three games.

“We still covered every blade of grass – we just lacked a bit of quality in the final third.”

