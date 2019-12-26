Ancelotti enjoys perfect day

New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti got off to winning ways as he saw his side beat Burnley 1-0 at Goodison Park in a hard-fought win.

Ancelotti was presented to the crowd before kick off and declared that the day was “perfect” as his side dug out a win against a well-drilled if ill-tempered Burnley side.

He said, “For me, it was a really special moment [being introduced to the crowd].

“After that, I saw a good performance and a good result. Today was a perfect day. I’m happy because we need points to move up the table. It was a difficult game because Burnley played a strong game but we deserved the result.

“We tried to build up with three defenders to put more players between the lines, and some situations were good for us and others have to improve. This is normal and I didn’t want to change a lot for the players. I have seen some good things. The spirit of the team, the fact Everton is a family and we have fantastic facilities.

“We are used to recovering after three days, but after two days is too much in my opinion. We have to play but it is impossible to recover so it affects the performance, not just for us, but also for Newcastle.”