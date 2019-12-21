Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti: Everton are a great club

Posted on

New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says that the Blues are a “great club” and that he shares the vision of the board to deliver success and trophies to the club.

Ancelotti watched from the stands as Everton drew 0-0 with Arsenal at Goodison Park under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, someone who Ancelotti will be working with going forward.

He told evertonfc.com: “This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies.

“That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality.

“I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him.

“Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward.”

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

NSNO Staff

Staff Writer at NSNO.co.uk
NSNO Staff writers maintain the news on the site and ensure the site is updated frequently with the latest Everton news. Starting in 2004, NSNO has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest Everton news and rumours, building a large forum and growing social media presence, which you can follow by clicking the links to the left.
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top