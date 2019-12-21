Ancelotti: Everton are a great club

New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says that the Blues are a “great club” and that he shares the vision of the board to deliver success and trophies to the club.

Ancelotti watched from the stands as Everton drew 0-0 with Arsenal at Goodison Park under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, someone who Ancelotti will be working with going forward.

He told evertonfc.com: “This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies.

“That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality.

“I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him.

“Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward.”