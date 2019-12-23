Ancelotti wants to help open new stadium for Everton

New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says that he sees the project at Everton as similar to that at Paris St Germain, where he enjoyed success in France and Europe.

Ancelotti was unveiled to the press at Goodison Park this morning and immediately set about underlining his ambition as being aligned to that of the club.

He said, “The attraction is the history and tradition of the club.

“It is one of the biggest in England.

“It is true I managed top clubs.

“At Paris St-Germain the project was really good. I think here is the same. I went to the training ground yesterday. It is fantastic. The fact the club wants to build a stadium means they have a clear idea of how they want success.

“Revenue in football now is very important. Everton want their new stadium so they can improve that and be more competitive.

“For me, it could be good to be here when the new stadium will be open.”