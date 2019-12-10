Everton must build on impressive display

Everton’s 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Saturday restored some pride around a club that has had a difficult time of things this season.

Duncan Ferguson certainly inspired a much-improved performance from the Toffees after being appointed as the temporary replacement for Marco Silva.

However, his chances of being handed the job on a permanent basis seem remote with the club rumoured to be interested in the likes of Vitor Pereira and Unai Emery.

Despite beating Chelsea, the Toffees are just two points above the drop zone and face a difficult run of fixtures during the rest of 2019.

Regardless of who is in charge it is important that Everton add to their points tally over the coming weeks in order to ensure they don’t become embroiled in the relegation battle.

Read on as we preview Everton’s remaining league fixtures this year.

Manchester United (A) – December 15

Everton head to Old Trafford on Sunday to face a United side that has been revitalised by two impressive victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

All the best betting odds compilers make United favourites to win the game, but it would be foolish to write off Everton’s chances.

The Red Devils are in Europa League action against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday and fatigue could be a factor when they face the Toffees.

Everton’s record against United over the past few seasons is poor, but it would be no surprise to see them take something from Sunday’s game.

Arsenal (H) – December 21

There was a time when a fixture against Arsenal was one to be feared, but that certainly isn’t the case at the moment.

The Gunners have been struggling for form this term and are firmly entrenched in the middle of the table.

While they have plenty of attacking talent at their disposal, their defence is leaky and Everton are capable of exploiting that.

The Toffees won 1-0 when the teams last met at Goodison Park back in April and another home victory could be on the cards in this one.

Burnley (H) – December 26

Burnley had forced their way into the top half of the table, but three successive defeats halted their progress.

The Clarets were particularly poor at Tottenham Hotspur, with Jose Mourinho’s side romping to an impressive 5-0 victory.

Everton did the double over Burnley last term, but were deservedly beaten 1-0 at Turf Moor earlier this season.

They will undoubtedly be gunning for revenge on Boxing Day and are strongly fancied to pick up three points.

Newcastle United (A) – December 28

Everton will end their 2019 fixtures with a trip to the North East to take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have been slowly improving under Steve Bruce and will provide Everton with a stiff challenge.

Newcastle won 3-2 when the two sides last met back in March, recovering from a two-goal deficit to snatch the points.

If Everton can replicate their first-half performance from that game, they are more than capable of taking something from their latest meeting.

