Everton stars heartbroken at League Cup exit

Everton’s players were left heartbroken after their League Cup exit on penalties at the hands of Leicester City last night.

The Blues had fought back from 2-0 down and had hoped a last minute thunderbolt from Leighton Baines had turned the tide, but with League Cup ties going to penalties if drawn at the end of 90 minutes, it was down to the lottery of the shoot out.

Leicester came out on top and Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson said that emotions ran high after the shoot out defeat.

“They’re obviously gutted in there,” he said. “There’s a lot of tears. I’m gutted for Seamus Coleman, Leighton Baines, guys like that.

“It was a big chance for us to get to the semi-final, we’re at home and I was just really disappointed in the first-half performance.

“I thought it was going to be our night once Leighton smacks that one in the top corner, I thought it was written in the stars that we were going to come through.

“You get Jordan [Pickford] saving the first penalty, what a fantastic save, it just wasn’t to be unfortunately.”

