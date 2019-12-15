Everton manager job race

Ferguson: I don’t have enough experience for Everton job

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson says he doesn’t have the experience to take the role full time, and that the club need to find the best manager for the job.

Ferguson saw his side draw away at Manchester United today in his second game in charge, a week after beating Chelsea at Goodison Park.

The Scot said he expects to be in charge for the League Cup game against Leicester on Wednesday, but said that he is not in the running for the job full time.

He said, “I think it’s going to buy them [the board] a bit of time to get the right man in. We’ve got a couple of results so they can make that process more diligent and they find the right guy.

“We need the best manager in the world for Everton Football Club. I’ve not got the experience of managing before.

“I’m all for us bringing in a top, top manager. If I can be part of that, then brilliant.”

