Ferguson : Sub no slight on Kean

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson says that his decision to hook Moise Kean just 19 minutes after he was brought on as a second-half substitute was no slight on the player.

Kean and Ferguson made no eye contact and exchanged no words after the initial disbelief from the Italian Under 21 international, with Kean heading straight down the touchline – head slumped – into the changing rooms.

But Ferguson said that it wasn’t intended as a slight on Kean,, who would have been hoping to get his Premier League scoring underway against Manchester United.

He said, “It was no slight on Moise Kean. It was a bit unfair of him to play him on the right – it’s not his position. He struggled to get to the speed of the game.”

Everton had taken the lead through a Lindelof own goal in the first half, but were pegged back by Mason Greenwood’s second half strike, although Ferguson had tried to take the game to the hosts.

“I am very happy overall, a little bit disappointed we couldn’t hang on… but it is a fantastic point,” Ferguson added.

“I think the 4-4-2 causes other team problems, you can get pressure on the ball and it worked really, really well.

“They [players] are fighting for us, fighting for the Club and fighting for myself and I could not be prouder of them.

“They boys were tremendous, they were warriors out there.

“This shows we can compete against the best teams in the league if we put in the work, which we are.

“We have the quality and good players, they keep a good shape and defend well.

“You need to ride your luck but I think we have a very strong team, we make sure we keep a good shape and work from there.”

