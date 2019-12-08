Ferguson wanted to give Everton it’s identity back – and he did it

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson admitted that he knows the position the club are in is not good enough, but that he wanted his role as stand-in manager yesterday to give the club back part of it’s identity.

Taking over from the fourth manager he had worked under as part of the first team coaching staff, Ferguson galvanised players and fans, and instilled the kind of work ethic that Evertonians love.

His side showed the type of fight that has been lacking for far too long at Goodison Park and the pressed as a team, fought as a team, and won as a team, beating Chelsea 3-1.

He said: “The fans wanted a bit of Everton identity and this was a bit of a free hit. It is the template – hard work, pride, passion, bleed for the club.

“They should do it anyway. This is their life. This club and the position in the league is not good enough. But we got that today and I’m proud of them to a man.

“I don’t know if I could go through that again. I need to get my fitness up with all that running down the touchline.

“I think the fans want the manager to be passionate, show that body language, get them onside. We are a family club – the Everton family – and we all want the best.”

Ferguson knows the new man will be in charge for the trip to Old Trafford next weekend, and could be revealed before midweek, but nobody can ever take yesterday away from him. He deserves all the plaudits for giving Evertonians back some faith. At last.