What a difference ten years makes – in ambition at least

As we approach the end of a decade, we’ve gone through some of our archives and dug out how things were then, compared to how they are now.

Back on December 31st 2009, Bill Kenwright was still dreaming of finding an investor like Farhad Moshiri, while many Evertonians – ourselves included – refused to believe he existed. Mid-way through the decade, we were proven wrong, and because of that, there is actually something worth writing today.

Without Moshiri, the end of 2019 would likely have looked very similar to the end of 2009. The blip of Sam Allardyce would likely have been a long-term appointment. Of Ian Holloway.

Stadium wise, in 2009 Everton were still arguing the toss with Liverpool City Council, with the world’s least appropriate Head of Communications spearheading the sniping. They had, however, managed to conevene a meeting in the ashes of the failed move to Kirkby. In typical 2009 Everton style, though, the club wanted everything handed to them on a plate.

As we end the following decade, The Blues no longer rely on handouts, and have submitted a planning application to build a stadium on the waterfront which will wow visitors for decades to come.

On the pitch, Everton had just beaten Burnley 2-0 at home. Goals from Steven Pienaar and James Vaughan saw off the opposition. A decade later and it was Dominic Calvert-Lewin (who was 12 and still at the Sheffield United academy in 2009) bagging the goal that beat the Lancastrians.

Everton were 12th in the Premier League, but a late surge would see them climb to 8th for the end of that season.

Today, Everton are 10th, and with Carlo Ancelotti at the reigns, the days of David Moyes “taking a knife to a gun fight” seem like a distant memory. The FA Cup final of 2009 was a high point of Moyes’ time at Everton, and the decade that was ending was finishing on a much higher point than the one before, which saw Bill Kenwright take over at the end of 1999 following yet another relegation struggle.

Progress is, as they say, progress.

Transfer rumours were also in full flow as 2009 came to an end, with the January transfer window looming on the horizon, and there were some crazy shouts.

Amr Zaki from Wigan was touted by one of our Everton forum users, along with Maxi Rodriguez and Manuel Fernandes. In the last few weeks we’ve had the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the wishlist!

This last decade has had many more ups and downs than the previous one, which had brought relative stability under David Moyes, but ending up with one of the finest club managers in European football at the helm and a new stadium on the horizon will hopefully make them all worthwhile.

Come on you Blues!