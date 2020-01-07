Anfield embarrassment needs to start changes at Everton

The defeat away at Anfield in Sunday’s FA Cup Third Round tie needs to be used as a turning point for Everton under Carlo Ancelotti and indeed, Farhad Moshiri.

For too long now Moshiri’s big-money “marquee signings” like Gylfi Sigurdsson have been allowed to stroll around the pitch making the ocassional contribution to matches, while high profile rejects from other sides like Morgan Schneiderlin and Theo Walcott have stunk out the Everton shirt almost since their arrival.

This needs to change. Now.

Before now would have been better, obviously, but here we are, adding Alex Iwobi and Fabian Delph to the list of nearly-rans that other clubs had long since tired of paying wages to. So we have to act now.

If Farhad Moshiri is to lead a successful football club, then he needs to accept that it won’t be him that calls the shots on footballing matters. He pays several people very highly to do that for him, and he must allow them to get on with their work. We can’t end another transfer window with another last-minute big-money waste of space signing.

That type of player needs shipping out and Ancelotti and Brands need to be given time and money to bring in the players who can work their way. The Everton way.

People hark back to the Kevin Brock backpass of the 1983-84 season as the turning point for Howard Kendall’s great side, but the boos that rang around Goodison Park as Everton drew 0-0 with Coventry signalled the last big disappointment of that era.

Sunday’s defeat could – and should – be the last big disappointment of this era of Evertonian. Time will tell if it will be.