Ancelotti:Win is the most important thing

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says he is happy with the first hour of his side’s performance in the 1-0 win over Brighton at Goodison Park today.

Brazilian forward Richarlison bagged the only goal of the game just before half time in a game that won’t live long in many Everton fans’ memories.

Gylfi Sigurdsson was handed the captain’s armband despite being singled out by many as suffering from a definite lack of form, to put it politely. Fabian Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin, who were also picked out following the Merseyside derby as perhaps not caring enough, were dropped to the bench. Delph made a late substitute appearance to a chorus of boos.

Ancelotti said that he felt that the support was good, but although he said he wants it to be the same when Newcastle visit, he will know it can be much better.

He said,”I’m quite happy. For 60 minutes the performance was good, at the end it was normal to suffer a little bit at 1-0 up.

“We were determined to have three points at the end and this is the most important thing.

“The response of the players was good. The support of the stadium is really important for us. When we play here we want to feel at home and I hope the next game will be the same because it is really important.”

When asked if Theo Walcott should have been given a penalty after being blatantly pulled back inside the Brighton box with in the first two minutes, Ancelotti added, “I think it was a penalty, I’m surprised, I think he tried to score and didn’t fall down. Usually if he falls it is a penalty. The work of the referee is not easy but maybe with VAR it could be more simple.”