Ancelotti: Result was out of our control

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says that the draw against Newcastle happened beyond his control, and that Everton were just unlucky to concede two goals in injury time to throw away three points.

The Blues were comfortably ahead and many fans from both sides of the divide had left when Newcastle scored late on. Nobody believed they would score again, but they did.

Ancelotti has simply shrugged it off as one of those things that happens every now and then. We’re not sure many Evertonians feel the same tonight.

He said, “There are things in football you cannot control. We conceded without any reason but the performance was good.

“We played a fantastic game and we were unlucky but nothing changes – our Premier League continues, we have to stay focused.

“We were two nil up, had opportunities to score and we played attacking football. I’m really pleased with the performance. These results are not frequent but they can happen.

“We have to stay on the game for 90 minutes but I’m not saying anything to my players. They played well and it can happen. It’s just unlucky for this game.”