Ancelotti: We weren’t good enough

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says that his side were second best and didn’t deserve anything from their visit to Manchester City this afternoon.

The Blues lost 2-1 at The Etihad Stadium and although Richarlison grabbed a late goal to give the visiting fans hope, there was little chance of Everton getting anything from a City side who looked capable of increasing their game at any point.

Ancelotti gave an honest account of the game and said that the side must keep their spirits up ahead of the trip to Anfield in the FA Cup at the weekend.

He said, “Honestly Manchester City played a really good game and we stayed in the game until the end. At the end City deserved to win – they were better than us.

“We were too shy in the first half, we had the possession but we were not able to find the solutions.

“In the second half we showed good spirit, now we have to look forward for the next game. We have a difficult game now against Liverpool and we have to keep our spirit.

“We need time to work and adjust things which are not good. After that game we have time to train to be a better team.”

