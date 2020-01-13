Calvert-Lewin: We know how bad it feels when we lose

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin says that he and his teammates know how badly the fans took it after the Merseyside derby.

Calvert-Lewin has been working hard leading the line for Everton this season, and says that he knows how much it means to lose a derby, and that the players couldn’t let themselves dwell on things too much.

“It has been a tough week, not only for us but I can only imagine how the fans must feel. We have all felt it as players,” said Calvert-Lewin.

“Personally I can understand the fans’ frustrations and they (the ones who turned up at Finch Farm) wanted to voice their opinion.

“I can only let them know from myself that I know how much it means, we don’t intentionally mean to lose games.

“As a footballer you have to look forward to the next game and as hard as it has been you have to kick on. We couldn’t dwell on it too much.

“We have our personal conversations in the dressing room and it is important that we get our heads together ourselves.

“We speak about where we can do better and what we did wrong and that is all part and parcel of growing as a team.”