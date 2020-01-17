Can Moise Kean replace Romelu Lukaku?

It has been very well broadcast that ever since Everton sold forward Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, they have struggled mightily for firepower up front.

The Blues tried to replace the Belgian with strikers such as Cenk Tosun and Sandro, however both these players are now out on loan and seemingly have no future at Everton Football Club. In the summer, the club spent 27.5 million pounds on the 19 year old striker, Moise Kean.

This was a move that was met with overwhelming excitement from Evertonians and who could blame them? In Moise Kean, Everton had bought a player that had achieved so much at such a young age. In 13 Serie A appearances last season, for Juventus, Kean scored 6 goals. These numbers are very impressive for a 19 year old striker. Kean also broke into the Italian National team and impressed, scoring 2 goals in 3 games.

All of this begged the question, why would Juventus sell such an incredible prospect for such a moderate fee? It made little sense, Kean was just 19 and one of the most exciting and talented u21 players in world football. Despite this, Juventus sold him and did not include a buy back option in the deal, something that shocked football fans. A few things must be considered when questioning the sale of Moise Kean.

Firstly, is to consider the shocking events that occurred in Juventus’ 2-0 away win at Cagliari on the 2 April 2019. Kean scored in the game and played magnificently, but that was not the talking point. The main talking point came when Kean celebrated in front of the Cagliari fans because he had been racially abused throughout the game. Instead of receiving support, Kean was criticised by captain Leonardo Bonucci and was accused of igniting the racial abuse. This shocking reaction lead to bridges being burned between Juventus and Moise Kean, bridges that could not be rebuilt.

The final thing to consider when questioning Kean’s sale is the number of striking options Juventus had at their disposal. At the time of Kean’s sale Juventus had Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala as potential striking options. This meant there was no room for Moise Kean and lead to his sale.

Upon joining Everton, Kean was expected to be Everton’s main goal threat and starting striker. However, 19 games into his Everton career, Kean has yet to find the back of the net and has only one assist to his name. This has caused panic from the Everton faithful and has put Kean under tremendous pressure.

His Everton career has already featured some incredibly tough moments. He was left out of the match day squad for the trip to Southampton after being late to a team meeting and was subbed on and back off after only 18 minutes agasint Manchester United. This humiliation caused many to believe Kean would be sold in the January transfer window and that his Everton career was over before it had even begun. However, this is not the case and both Kean and his agent have repeatedly stated the young striker maintains complete loyalty to Everton. Therefore the question still remains, can Moise Kean replace Romelu Lukaku? The simple answer is yes, he can.

At 19 Kean has found it exceptionally difficult to adjust to life in the Premier League, but this does not mean he has no chance of succeeding in the Premier League. There are countless examples of players taking a full year to really adjust to the Premier League.

Players such as, Fabinho and Christian Eriksen experienced great difficulties early in their Premier League careers and have still managed to succeed in the league. It is also worth remembering Moise Kean is only 19 and has an incredible amount of growing left to do, remember Dominic Calvert Lewin took a couple years to adjust to the physicality of the Premier League and is now leading the line for Everton fantastically well. Kean has shown flashes of quality and has an immense amount of power and pace at his disposal.

Comparisons between Kean and Drogba are not so far fetched when considering the raw physical talents of both men. It has been without question an incredibly difficult start to life at Everton for Moise Kean, but that does not mean he cannot be Everton’s Lukaku replacement at some point in the future. The Everton fans must stay behind him and trust that Kean will develop into a goalscoring machine for the Toffees in the future. Yes, there are undeniable issues revolving around Moise Kean. Attitude problems were mentioned when Kean, alongside his teammate Nicolo Zaniolo, missed a number of team meetings for the Italian u21 team.

This resulted in a crushing blow for Kean, as he was left out of Italy’s squad for the 2020 Euro Qualifiers against Armenia and Finland, a squad that Kean has failed to feature in since arriving on Merseyside. These attitude problems have carried over to Everton, as previously mentioned Kean was left out of the match day squad for the game at the St.Mary’s.

It would be incredibly easy to write Kean off due to two simple mistakes by a 19 year old kid, something that Graeme Souness did not think twice about doing, however Everton fans must give Kean the benefit of the doubt. By all accounts, Kean is a player who gives his all on the training pitch and since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti, this supposed level of effort has been seen on the pitch from the young Italian.

Kean has seemed re-energised since Ancelotti’s arrival and clearly feels his Everton career is worth fighting for. Evertonians must believe in Kean and trust he will become the goal-scoring striker that Everton have lacked since Lukaku’s departure.