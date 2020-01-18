Coleman: Calvert-Lewin should be in England squad

Everton veteran Seamus Coleman says that you have to consider Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a realistic shout for an England cap.

The young Everton striker has now scored 11 goals this season, and with the absense of Harry Kane until the end of the season, he is making a real case to be considered by Gareth Southgate.

Having already tasted glory with England’s youth squad – scoring a World Cup winning goal – it can surely only be a matter of time before DCL is called up for a full cap.

“I’m hearing lots of names for England and you have to start throwing Dominic into the hat,” said Everton captain Seamus Coleman.

“The only thing you could’ve said against him in the past was that he had to score more goals and this season he is doing that and answering the critics.

“He is working ever so hard for the team and he has stepped up another level.”