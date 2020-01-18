Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Coleman: Calvert-Lewin should be in England squad

Posted on

Everton veteran Seamus Coleman says that you have to consider Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a realistic shout for an England cap.

The young Everton striker has now scored 11 goals this season, and with the absense of Harry Kane until the end of the season, he is making a real case to be considered by Gareth Southgate.

Having already tasted glory with England’s youth squad – scoring a World Cup winning goal – it can surely only be a matter of time before DCL is called up for a full cap.

“I’m hearing lots of names for England and you have to start throwing Dominic into the hat,” said Everton captain Seamus Coleman.

“The only thing you could’ve said against him in the past was that he had to score more goals and this season he is doing that and answering the critics.

“He is working ever so hard for the team and he has stepped up another level.”

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

NSNO Staff

Staff Writer at NSNO.co.uk
NSNO Staff writers maintain the news on the site and ensure the site is updated frequently with the latest Everton news. Starting in 2004, NSNO has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest Everton news and rumours, building a large forum and growing social media presence, which you can follow by clicking the links to the left.
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top