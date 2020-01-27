Early results under Ancelotti

It has been a fairly underwhelming season for Everton football club but big things are now expected as Carlo Ancelotti has taken over as manager.

He has an incredible track record of being one of the top managers in the game, that includes being one of just three managers to have won the Champions league on three separate occasions. His experience across Europe for the top sides is going to hopefully play a major role in getting Everton back challenging at the top of the Premier league. This has also seen punters using the bet365 sign up bonus for this year to support Everton on success for the rest of the current campaign.



Carlo Ancelotti took over his first game on Boxing day, as Everton welcomed Burnley to Goodison Park. It was a very impressive performance with Everton winning the game 1-0 through a late goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, the score did not do the performance justice, as they reduced the away side to zero shots on target and just 32% of the possession. This was a very positive start under the new manager.

Everton then made it two wins in succession with a 2-1 victory away at Newcastle. It was again all about Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he netted a brace in a strong performance at St James’ Park. Next up was the huge test of taking on the current Premier league champions Manchester City at the City of Manchester stadium. Everton provided a very positive showing but ultimately lost the match 2-1 following a brace from Gabriel Jesus. Despite the loss, there were many positives to take from the performance.



Everton then faced off against rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup at Anfield. They were expected to win the match with Liverpool fielding a very young side. However, Everton failed to capitalise as Curtis Jones netted the winner for Liverpool. This was a very disappointing result in a game that Everton should have been winning. However, they returned to winning ways back in the Premier league with a 1-0 home victory over Brighton. It was a one-sided match with Everton creating much the better chances as Richarlison got the only goal of the game in the first half.



Next up for Everton was a trip to take on West Ham. This resulted in a fair 1-1 draw, with the game being very even in the end. Both goals came in the first half as Calvert-Lewin again netted for the blues. Everton then welcomed Newcastle to Goodison Park and produced a very positive performance. They were 2-0 ahead going into 90 minutes, with the game appearing done and dusted. However, the away side scored a 94th and 95th minute goals to snatch a late draw. This was as dramatic as it gets in a game Everton deserved to win.

Overall it has been a positive start under the new manager and sets up for an exciting period ahead for the club.

