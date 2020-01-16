Everton could do worse than signing these players…

Everton managed to convince a high-profile manager in Carlo Ancelotti to sign, earmarking the ambitions of the Merseysiders. After a poor first half of the 2019/20 English Premier League season that saw them float just above relegation, the Toffees sacked Marco Silva.

Duncan Ferguson took charge on caretaker basis, but has since been replaced by former Napoli tactician. A mixed start to his managerial career at Everton has pointed to a few areas that Everton will be looking to bolster before the end of the January transfer window.

From the fan views at www.th-footballfans.net we take a look at some of the signings Ancelotti can acquire to help his side push for a European finish at the end of the season.

Kurt Zouma

Everton need a center back, and desperately so. The Italian coach witnessed his senior side get embarrassed by a young Liverpool side in the FA Cup, and one of the biggest problems was at the heart of defence. Kurt Zouma was a good servant for the Toffees during his time on loan from Chelsea, and with the fit-again Antonio Rudiger guaranteed of a starting slot in the Chelsea lineup, Kurt Zouma may find his chances limited.

John Egan

Sheffield United has the second meanest defence after league leaders Liverpool, and that can be attributed to the growth of John Egan. He is an excellent CB who can steer the Everton ship to stability for the remaining part of the season, but that will depend on Sheffield’s willingness to sell.

Unai Nunez

Nunez is only 22, and already one of La Liga’s best young defenders. Carlo Ancelotti has connections in the Spanish top flight since his days at Real Madrid, and can certainly use that to lure the Athletic Bilbao defender before it’s too late. Bayern Munich and Arsenal are said to be circling, and are willing to pay his USD30M release clause.

Nathan Ake

Chelsea have already announced that they would not activate the buy-back clause in Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake. The Dutch defender is attracting the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham, but if Ancelotti can act first, Everton guarantees Ake more playing time, and they certainly need his services.

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Watford have done well since Nigel Pearson took over, jumping out of relegation with a series of impressive wins. One man has been influential in midfield; Abdoulaye Doucoure. The midfield has been one of Everton’s major problems, and it won’t take a lot of money to lure Doucoure from Vicarage Road.

James Rodriguez

If Carlo Ancelotti can secure the signature of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, even on loan, that would be quite a statement. Madrid may have announced their unwillingness to let the Colombian go, but from the look of things, Rodriguez could be talking to Ancelotti, his former manager at both Madrid and Bayern Munich. Everton have over relied on Brazilian Richarlison who has misfired at times. They need a proven goal scorer and increasing the odds for the Colombian striker to reunite with Ancelootti. Other ideal players that Everton should sign include Belgian Yannick Carrasco, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser both proven goal scorers at Bournemouth.