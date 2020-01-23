Everton’s half-season awards

We’re 24 games into a fairly disappointing season for the Blues, a season encapsulated by Tuesday’s debacle against Newcastle.

Although many Evertonians will want to forget about the majority of the 2019/2020 campaign, there have been positives, positives that we will now reward with Everton’s Midseason Awards.

Player of the Season – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

We begin with the biggest and most important award on the list. This is a relatively simple award to hand out, as the majority of the Everton squad has underperformed greatly. Despite superb performances from Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and Richarlison, this award goes to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The 22 year old was handed the number 9 shirt before the season began, a previously prestigious honour that has recently been tarnished by occupants such as Sandro and Arouna Kone, and has flourished. Due to Calvert-Lewin’s exceptional desire, hunger and overall effort, he has managed to establish himself as a fan favourite at Goodison. However, Dom has always been criticised for lacking one key thing – goals. These criticisms have been vanquished this season. With 10 goals in 17 Premier League starts, Calvert-Lewin has finally begun to see the rewards for his tireless play. He has lead the line superbly for Everton and has benefitted greatly from the switch of formation to playing two strikers together. His finishing has dramatically improved and his aerial ability is reminiscent of his mentor, Duncan Ferguson’s. Therefore, due to his overall performances and constant commitment, passion and love for Everton Football Club, Dom is our Player of the Season so far.

Young Player of the Season – Mason Holgate

This award is also very simple to hand out and whilst Richarlison has been magnificent, there can only be one winner – Mason Holgate. The 23 year old has returned from his loan spell at West Brom and looks a transformed player. There was a desperate need for someone to step up at centre back due to Michael Keane’s poor displays and the failure to replace Kurt Zouma in the summer and fortunately for Everton, Holgate has delivered. The centre back has been a stalwart in the Everton back line and has proven himself as the best defender in the squad. Holgate has been unbelievably consistent for a player of his age and has outperformed both Michael Keane and Yerry Mina. Similarly to Calvert-Lewin, Holgate has shown an incredible level of commitment and desire for the Blues throughout the season. His maturity and leadership has shown Holgate as a potential Everton captain in the future. Thanks to his superb campaign, Everton’s Young Player of the Season so far is Mason Holgate.

Individual Performance of the Season – Calvert-Lewin vs Chelsea

Superb individual performances for Everton haven’t exactly been rife this season. However, there have been a few. Notably, Richarlison vs Wolves, Mina vs Watford and most recently, Moise Kean vs Newcastle. However, one performance stands above the rest, Dominic Calvert Lewin’s vs Chelsea. Marco Silva’s sacking was still fresh and Duncan Ferguson was placed in temporary charge of an Everton side that had just been trounced 5-2 at Anfield. It’s fair to say it was a pivotal moment in Everton’s season. Enter Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The talisman shone in the 4-4-2 formation and produced a quite superb performance. The number nine dominated both Christensen and Zouma and left the two Chelsea centre backs in tatters. Seemingly desperate to secure a win for his mentor and interim manager, Duncan Ferguson, Calvert-Lewin scored two vital goals and lead Everton to a 3-1 victory. His energy and pressing set the tone for the rest of the game and his two goals capped off a brilliant display from Calvert-Lewin, meaning he is easily the recipient of the Individual Performance of the Season so far.

Signing of the Season – Carlo ‘Fantastico’ Ancelotti

Everton made a total of 6 summer signings: Iwobi, Kean, Gbamin, Gomes, Delph and Sidibe. Of these 6, none have so far proven successful. Gbamin and Gomes have both suffered long term injuries, whilst Iwobi and Delph have both also missed a large amount of time due to injury. That leaves just Sidibe and Moise Kean as candidates for the award. Whilst Sidibe has been fantastic in an attacking sense, his defending and overall commitment have left a lot to be desired and despite the long term hope for Moise Kean, he has registered just one goal so far this season. That leaves seemingly no-one to win this award. However, Everton did also manage to hire a three-time Champions League winner and so why not give the award to him instead? Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment was perhaps the most exciting in Everton’s history. His pedigree speaks for itself and Everton have immediately seen the impact of having the Italian at the helm, with 11 points out of a possible 18 so far under Ancelotti. However, it is the upturn in performances that gives Ancelotti this award. With each game, Everton appear to improve. This improvement resulted in the best 93 minutes of football that Everton have produced all season against Newcastle on Tuesday. Fast-flowing football and superb skill was on full display throughout the game and if not for two minutes of madness, would’ve resulted in a dominant Everton victory. Due to the instant success and long term optimism that his appointment has brought, Carlo Ancelotti is clearly Everton’s Signing of the Season so far.

Goal of the Season – Leighton Baines vs Leicester City

There are many contenders for this award. Lucas Digne’s superb free-kick vs Lincoln, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s athletic diving header vs Burnley and Gylfi Sigurdsson’s wonder-goal vs West Ham all deserve to be considered. However, there is one clear winner – Leighton Baines vs Leicester City. Over the course of his Everton career, Baines has produced magical moments and has proven himself as arguably Everton’s best all-time left back. Thus, it’s no surprise to see Leighton as the winner of yet another individual award. His thunderous strike against Leicester was simply spectacular. Everton were 2-1 down as the game ticked into added time and with Everton seemingly down and out, up stepped Baines. Collecting the ball 35 yards away from goal, the cult hero strode forward and unleashed a truly astonishing strike. The ball rocketed off his boot and left Kasper Schmeichel and the whole of Goodison Park in amazement. The crowd and Duncan Ferguson were sent wild as incredible scenes of jubilation and celebration followed the goal. Subsequently, Leighton Baines is the clear and deserved winner of this award.

