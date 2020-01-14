‘ I want to play,’ – Everton Defender Speaks Out On Everton Future

Jonjoe Kenny has been enjoying life in Germany and has thrived whilst playing regularly for David Wagner’s Schalke side.

The 22 year old Everton loanee’s fine form was rewarded when he was named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month for August, an award previously claimed by Borussia Dortmund star, Jadon Sancho. The full back has cemented his place as Schalke’s starting right back and has featured 19 times this season. Kenny has played a huge role in Schalke’s superb season so far.

His excellent play has lead to some suggestions that Schalke would be incredibly interested in acquiring Kenny’s services on a permanent basis. However, his current loan deal with the German side does not include any option to extend his stay in Germany beyond the summer. There is a huge decision looming for both Kenny and Everton to make in the summer, but Kenny has made it clear that first team football is the priority for him.

In an interview with German paper, Kicker, Kenny stated, “It was extremely good for me to come here, he (David Wagner) believed in me even though I hadn’t played that many games before. It totally helped me.

“I want to look from game to game, it is important to focus on the task at hand.

“We’re only in January now; there are still a lot of games to be played. I am not concentrating on what lies in the future; I just want to do my job well here. I don’t want to be a bench player; I want to play.”

This interview clearly shows Kenny’s desire to play football on a regular basis but whether Everton can offer the 22 year old this still remains to be seen. The current options, Monaco loanee Djibril Sidibe and 31 year old Seamus Coleman, offer the boyhood blue, Kenny, a superb chance of securing a starting spot for Everton in the 2020-2021 season. His superb attacking play and tough minded defensive approach are sure to have impressed Ancelotti over the course of this season. Irregardless, the summer of 2020 is likely to be a big one for Jonjoe Kenny.