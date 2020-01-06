Sigurdsson: We are all disappointed

Everton midfiedler Gylfi Sigurdsson says that everybody at the club is disappointed at being beaten at Anfield yesterday and going out of the FA Cup in the Third Round.

Sigurddson didn’t set the world alight in the heart of an Everton midfield gifted the chance to win at Anfield for the first time in 20 years, and has been accused by many fans of hiding away from the ball at times.

The Icelander admitted, however, that the team only had themselves to blame.

He said “Of course no-one is happy when you lose and are out of the Cup. Everyone associated with the club – fans, staff, players – are disappointed with the result.

“I think we have only got ourselves to blame not to have taken our chances in the first half. It’s very disappointing. We’ve just got to make sure we continue the form we had in the Premier League in the last couple of weeks and try to finish off the season strongly.

“It’s changed since Duncan Ferguson came in (as caretaker after Silva’s sacking) and the first couple of games under this manager we picked up a couple of results so we need to get back to that now.”