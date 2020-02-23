Gomes delighted to be back on the pitch for Everton despite defeat

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes says he is sad about the result but that he is delighted to be back on the pitch for Everton after making his return from injury in the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal today.

Gomes, who suffered what many feared was an injury that could see him miss much more football, returned to action for the first time since being scithed down by Heung Min Son in the game against Spurs earlier this season/

He appeared from the bench in the second half and immediately made Everton’s midfield look infinately better.

He said, “Obviously it is sad [result]. I think we played a good game, obviously we conceded a few chances for Arsenal but we need to look forward to the next games.

“We have three tough games coming. We had a lot of chances in the last 20 minutes with more people up front. It’s hard to take. It’s very important for the team that we have scored the goals we just need to concede less.

“I am delighted to be back on the pitch. It feels really good. It was not the result I wanted on my game back but I am happy to be an extra player. I need to thank everybody.

“The team, my supporters and general football supporters and players and ex-players have been wonderful with me. It gives you confidence and you feel like you have the support of the people. It pushed me to my limit and I wanted to be back as soon as possible.”