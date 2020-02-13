Everton News

Gomes ready to bring the love again

Are you looking for a last-minute Valentines Day present for the Andre Gomes-loving Evertonian in your life or do you simply fancy treating yourself or a family member?

Your search could be over as fan favourite Andre Gomes has again joined forces with Everton in the Community to host another hug-a-thon!

Back by popular demand and again raising funds for The People’s Place, the hug-a-thon will take place at Goodison Park on Wednesday 11 March from 6.30pm and will see Gomes on hand to give out hugs to all those in attendance. 

All proceeds from the hug-a-thon will be directed towards The People’s Place, Everton in the Community’s one-million-pound fundraising campaign to build and develop a purpose-built mental health facility in the shadows of Goodison Park to support anyone in times of need and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Speaking on the return of special hug-a-thon, Andre Gomes said: “I feel that I have a very special relationship with the Everton family and I was blown away by the love and support I received from the fans and the community during my return from injury. I had a fantastic time sharing hugs with so many people last year and I am already looking forward to this year’s event so I can say thank-you for the incredible support that has been shown to me. 

“Everton in the Community do a fantastic job in supporting those in need across Liverpool and the hug-a-thon will help us raise important funds for The People’s Place, a very important campaign that will help so many local people.”

Last year’s event sold out in a few hours and fans are urged to act quickly to buy one of a limited number of tickets to secure a hug with the Blues midfielder. Tickets are priced at £10 for children* and £20 for adults and can be purchased now as https://evertonfc.tfaforms.net/511

*Children aged 14 or under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

