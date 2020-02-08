Pickford won’t let “disgusting” error affect him

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has admitted that his error to gift Crystal Palace an equaliser at Goodison Park today was disgusting.

Former Liverpool striker Christain Benteke fired through Pickford’s hands to draw the visitors level before the Blues got out of second gear and put the game beyond the Londoners, but Pickford’s error gave Everton fans a worry.

The England international made a follow-up save to partially redeem himself, but the onlooking Gareth Southgate might be weighing up his options for the summer Euro tournament.

Pickford admitted”It was disgusting and I hold my hands up for that.

“I reset and I never let anything affect me.”