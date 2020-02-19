Who could be Everton’s next sponsor?

Earlier this week Everton Football Club revealed that it had made a decision to cut ties with SportPesa, the betting firm that had been sponsoring the club since 2017.
Now that the two firms’ agreement has come to an end and with Everton set to announce a brand new sponsor, we thought we’d take a look at some of UK betting and gambling firms which may sponsor the team.
32Red
32Red is a popular online casino and bookmaker in the UK, although given the fact that we didn’t like Ronald Koeman having red baubles, it would be an unlikely choice.
At the time of writing, the gambling firm is currently sponsoring several football teams across the UK. They include Derby County, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Preston North End, and Rangers. With the sheer number of football teams 32Red has already signed with, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it manages to snap up a deal with Everton now they’ve broken away from SportPesa. It’s even possible that 32Red would consider advertising one of its sister sites, which include Roxy Palace, among others.
Recently, 32Red made headlines for singing its record-breaking sponsorship agreement with Derby after Wayne Rooney signed with the football club in August 2019 and became captain.
Betway
Betway is a leading bookmaker and casino site. The brand is well-known and sponsors various sports events including the All-Weather Championships horse races, the World Snooker Betway UK Snooker Championship, the Grand National Festival, and more. When it comes to football teams, Betway currently sponsors West Ham United, Werder Breman, Deportivo Alaves, Levante UD, and the CD Leganes team. As one of the most recognised brands, we could very well see Betway form a sponsorship with another UK football club.
Paddy Power
Paddy Power is Ireland’s biggest bookmaker and has opened stores across the UK. The gambling firm, which is also available online, currently sponsors football teams including Huddersfield Town, Southend United, Macclesfield Town, and Motherwell. All of these teams are part of Paddy Power’s recent campaign against football shirt sponsorships. Under the campaign, Paddy Power has relinquished space on its sponsored teams’ football shirts. The campaign has been praised by many fans and it’d be great to see Everton join the campaign while still benefitting from the Paddy Power sponsorship itself.
Bet365
Bet365 is another major gambling website and has been sponsoring football team Stoke City since 2012. Back in 2018, the firm signed sponsorship agreements for 10 teams in Spain’s La Liga (The League). Currently, Bet365 is sponsoring Leicester City and Newcastle United, but maybe we’ll soon see Everton joining the list of teams. The brand is instantly recognisable and one of the biggest gambling companies in the UK.
Who Will it Be?
It’s currently unknown who Everton FC will sign with for the 2020/21 season but we believe that signing sponsorships with any of the above gambling firms will greatly benefit the football team. With the ongoing criticism and concern regarding gambling sponsorships, however, we wouldn’t be surprised if Everton decided against sponsorship and made a decision to avoid any future agreements.
Until anything is actually announced, all we can do is wait for an official announcement from Everton.
NSNO Staff
