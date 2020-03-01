Ancelotti dismissed by referee but further embraced by Evertonians

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was given a straight red card after the final whistle in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United, but his bond with Evertonians just grows stronger and stronger.

Can someone tell me why Ancelotti was sent off for this?



He’s not showing any aggression or doing anything wrong, he’s simply just asking questions to the referee as he should after that decision pic.twitter.com/j4sRV7VUzF — 🇮🇹 Tom (@CarIoMagnifico) March 1, 2020

The Italian had just witnessed his side robbed of a late winner by VAR after referee Chris Kavanagh had initially allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s deflected shot to stand and give the Blues all three points.

He rushed onto the pitch and asked for an explanation from the referee, who had decided not to use the pitch-side monitor to check the decision from Stockley Park.

Kavanagh initially refused to engage, but then muttered something to Ancelotti, who continued to question the official and was then shown the red card, which was greeted with dismay by the Goodison crowd, who then turned to support Ancelotti, singing his name as he left the pitch,.

He said, “When I saw the red card it was a disappointment. I asked for an explanation and afterwards I had a conversation with him – I want to keep that private.

“The decision was difficult. From our side we say Gylfi [Sigurdsson] didn’t affect the vision of the goalkeeper and they decided differently. Sometimes it is right sometimes it is wrong. But the performance gives us more confidence that we can compete with these teams.

“I don’t think [David de Gea’s view was obstructed]. His vision was clear, but the ball moved past really close to [Sigurdsson] – it’s really difficult, it is not an objective decision, it is subjective.”