Blues still in the hunt for European football after United draw

Everton still remain in the hunt for European football this season, following a resurgence since Carlo Ancelotti took over.
They are now just five points off the top six, and eight off the Champions league places, in what is currently a very open race for European football in the Premier League. Most firms are offering a general 50/1 about The Toffees making the top 4, which seems long when one accounts for the inconsistency of the teams around them – Chelsea, United and Spurs haven’t been in scintillating form. 5/2 about Everton finishing in the top 6 seems more realistic, especially considering that a good chunk of bookies are playing on the competitiveness of this area of the division, incentivising punters to stake in a market that is more open than it has been for a number of years.
We particularly like the free bet comparisons at SBO, with a good chunk on offer matching initial stakes up to 100% – something which could be used to hedge bets across both the top 6 and top 10 markets. The general 4/11 on offer for The Toffees to complete the season in the top 10 seems exceptional value, with this price being fairly consistent across most of the bookmakers in the UK.
Everton have picked up 37 points from a possible 84, winning ten, drawing seven and losing eleven. This gives a negative reading on the season on a whole, as prior to the current campaign they were very much fancied for a push for the top four. They made a slow start to the season but have now picked up under the new manager.
They took on Manchester United over the weekend at Goodison Park and made the perfect start as Calvin-Lewin got the opener after just three minutes. This was following an error from United goalkeeper De Gea. Bruno Fernandes levelled after 31 minutes, which also proved to be the final goal of the game. A draw was possibly the fair result in the end, but it was another positive display for Everton.
There are now ten games remaining in the Premier league for Everton, as they continue their push for the top six and European competition for next season. Next up is a difficult away trip to take on Chelsea. However, Chelsea are also in stuttering form at present, that includes a recent 2-2 draw with struggling Bournemouth. This is a game that Everton will fancy to get a result from. They then welcome rivals Liverpool to Goodison Park, which will be a very difficult game, considering Liverpool’s form throughout the campaign.
Next up for Everton, will see them travel to take on Norwich City. Everton will start as the favourites but were beaten 2-0 by Norwich at home earlier this season, so it will not all be plain sailing. They then have another difficult task, as Everton welcome Leicester City. The latter continue to be in prime position for a top four finish, so it sets up for a competitive game between the two sides.
Tottenham will then be next for Everton. Spurs have had their injury struggles, which is impacting their results on the pitch. This is another game that Everton will feel they can win, with the previous fixture finishing a draw back in November. Everton will then face Southampton, with just three points separating the two sides at this stage of the season. They will start as the favourites and will be hopeful of taking the three points.
Everton then finish the season with an attractive run of fixtures against Wolves, Aston Villa, Sheffield United and finally Bournemouth. If they can remain in the hunt going into this final run, then Everton will be expected to finish strong and qualify for European football next s
