Can we delay Liverpool’s title celebrations?

It’s just a matter of when and not if Liverpool will win the 2019-20 Premier League title and the Reds could do it as early as Monday night in the derby.

Jurgen Klopp’s side require Burnley to cause an upset away to Manchester City on Saturday before beating us in order to be crowned Premier League champions in record time.

Victories for both Manchester City and Everton this weekend would delay them becoming champions until April and bet-bonuscode.co.uk has the best offers from bookmakers for the Premier League this weekend. Neither scenario is expected to happen this weekend though as Manchester City are the favourites to beat the Clarets, whilst the bookmakers also think we’ll lose, giving Liverpool odds as short as 3/4.

The FA have been kind to Liverpool by moving our game to Monday night after they were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid after extra-time on Wednesday night. Something Jose Mourinho may like to mention in a press conference, given the short turnaround the FA gave Tottenham Hotspur between their Champions League knockout ties and Premier League action this season.

We head into the derby on a bad run of form, which included our worst performance of the season last Sunday, hammered 4-0 away to Chelsea. The players simply weren’t up for the battle at Stamford Bridge and the game looked to be a foregone conclusion even before their 14th-minute opener.

That leaves us with just one point from our last three Premier League outings – that 3-2 loss at Arsenal where we should have come away with something, followed by a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United before last weekend’s trip to West London.

Liverpool hadn’t been playing much better themselves before coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield last weekend. They were 1-0 winners over Atletico Madrid in 90 minutes midweek, but they did pummel the Spanish side’s goal throughout the game, before being caught out by some terrible goalkeeping and counter attacks in extra-time.

The derby hasn’t been too good for us in recent years, but we have drawn six of the last seven Premier League meetings at Goodison Park, losing the other. These games have finished 0-0 for each of the past two seasons.

With our form and defensive record of late, I cannot see us holding out the Liverpool attack for 90 minutes. But with Adrian in goal for them, I don’t see why we can’t score ourselves. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in fine form under Carlo Ancelotti, whilst Richarlison is another good threat on the counter.

It will be interesting to see how we square up to Jurgen Klopp’s side on Monday night and I can at least guarantee there will be more fight in the side than the one that turned up at Chelsea last time out…

