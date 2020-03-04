Everton on their way back under Ancelotti

As one of the 12 founder members of the Football League it is fair to say that Everton are firmly entrenched as an institution within English football.

The Toffees have won 15 major trophies during their history, with their last success coming in the FA Cup Final back in 1995.

They have been one of the most consistent teams in the Premier League since then, regularly finishing in the top half of the table.

However, silverware has continued to elude Everton – a factor that is a constant source of frustration for the club’s fans.

Moyes close but no cigar

With nine league titles to their name, Everton can undoubtedly be classed as one of numerous fallen giants in football at the moment.

They have been a constant presence in the top flight since 1954, but you have to go back to the 1980s to discover any sustained level of success.

David Moyes came close to firing Everton back into the upper echelons of the game, guiding the club into the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

They consistently finished between fifth and eighth under Moyes in the Premier League, but he was unable to deliver any silverware.

A runners-up finish in the 2008/09 FA Cup Final was the closest Everton to success came under Moyes and the last few years have been equally frustrating.

Martinez the best of a bad bunch

Roberto Martinez promised much after replacing Moyes as manager, but he ultimately failed to win any trophies.

He guided the club to fifth in his first season in charge, but two successive 11th place finishes led to him being dismissed by the club.

Things didn’t get much better under Ronald Koeman, while Sam Allardyce was a hugely unpopular choice for a club used to playing football in a certain way.

Marco Silva replaced Allardyce to much fanfare in 2018, but his inability to organise a team defensively ultimately proved to be his downfall.

Everton legend Duncan Ferguson steadied the ship during a temporary spell in charge, before handing over the reins to a man with a huge reputation.

Everton set for a revolution under Ancelotti

The appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the club’s manager in December 2019 was a massive statement of intent by Everton.

The Italian boasts a hugely impressive CV and his methods already appear to be making a huge difference at Goodison Park.

Everton have lost just two out of 10 league matches under Ancelotti and they are in with a chance of grabbing a European place this season.

The Toffees are currently just five points adrift of the top six with 10 games to play and it would be no surprise to see them climb up the standings before the season ends.

Regardless of whether they make it back into Europe or not, Ancelotti is a proven winner and is fully expected to make Everton a force to be reckoned with over the next couple of years.

