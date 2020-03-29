What are the key remaining fixtures for Everton if the Premier League resumes?

Following a very poor start to the season, Everton are now in much better form and will be hopeful they can get back into the European places come the end of the campaign.

They currently sit just six points behind the top six and eleven points outside the top four. This gives an indication of just how open the race for the European places are this season, with only nine points between fourth and tenth. The markets continue to prove popular, with punters using the latest bet365 bonus code at bookmakers.tv to support their sides to qualify for the all-important European places next season. This is despite the league grinding to a halt at present, due to the ever rising pandemic.

Everton now enter the final period of the season and will be looking to finish strong in order to push into the top six, with a small chance of finishing in the top four. They are recently coming off the back of a positive result against Manchester United, with the game finishing 1-1. This also continued the impressive form of the side, who have now lost just three matches in the Premier league this year, also winning three and drawing three. The three loses coming via a 2-1 away loss to Manchester City and a 3-2 away loss against Arsenal. Also, a recent 4-0 away loss to Chelsea.



Everton now enter a difficult run of fixtures, before an positive looking finish to the season. This difficult run includes the side taking on Liverpool at Goodison Park. You have to go back ten years to the last time Everton beat Liverpool, when winning 2-0 in the Premier league. Since then, there has been ten draws that includes the 2019 0-0 draw in the Premier league. There has also been 11 victories for Liverpool, that includes the 5-2 home victory for Liverpool earlier this season.



Everton also take on two other sides at the top of the table in Leicester City and Tottenham. Leicester are in the process of producing a remarkable season and are in prime position for a top four finish. This will be a difficult match for Everton, with the earlier fixture this season finishing 2-1 to Leicester City. Tottenham and Everton also played out a 1-1 draw back in November and a similarity close game will be expected.



Everton will then finish the season with five positive fixtures, which could yet define their season. This includes three home matches against Southampton, Aston Villa and Bournemouth. They also have two away fixtures against Wolves and Sheffield United. If they can pick up around ten points from those last five matches, they that would give them a great chance of finishing in the top six and ultimately European football next season.

