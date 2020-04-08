Euro Delay Could Benefit the Odds for Everton’s England Hopeful Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has taken his form to a whole new level at Everton this season, and that might just bode well for both club and country.

Players and staff in and around the 22-year-old Toffees forward have been singing his praises. In January, club captain Seamus Coleman said he felt Calvert-Lewin should be in line for a senior England call-up from national coach Gareth Southgate.

With 15 goals across all competitions to date, including 13 in the Premier League, the case is easily made. Of those English players currently available for international selection (which doesn’t include Leicester City leading marksman Jamie Vardy), only Danny Ings of Southampton and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford have more league goals than Calvert-Lewin in this extraordinary season.

Mere weeks after arriving at Goodison Park, current Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was already giving his backing to “DCL”, insisting he has the quality to be an England player. That is the impression Calvert-Lewin has made on a man who has previously coached Alessandro Del Piero, Andriy Shevchenko, Filippo Inzaghi, Didier Drogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski to name but a few.

It’s easy to dismiss the ringing endorsement as classic Ancelotti man management – a trait the Italian has needed in some of the toughest jobs in world football previously. Football fans outside of Everton will take greater notice of Calvert-Lewin going forward, however.

The delay of the Euro finals until the summer of 2021 may at first glance seem like a bad thing for his hopes of involvement with England. Calvert-Lewin is uncapped and, had the March warm-up friendlies preceded as planned, he would’ve stood a very good chance indeed of receiving that maiden senior call from Southgate.

“England national captain Harry Kane and coach Gareth Southgate in Russia” by Кирилл Венедиктов (CC BY-SA 3.0)

This is because of injuries to Three Lions captain Harry Kane and Rashford. An extra year to wait gives them ample time not to rush their recovery, but it also affords Calvert-Lewin space to continue his upward curve and get even better.

England have always been prominent betting contenders for the Euros after their run to the semi-finals of the last World Cup. They are favourites with most bookmakers, but a standout 11/2 with 888Sport to be European champions next summer.

Whether Calvert-Lewin breaks in to the Three Lions squad or not, it is a hotly competitive tournament. World Cup winners France are best-price 6/1 chances, a highly rated Belgium team 7/1 to win the Euros and the resurgent Dutch side available at 8/1. Before betting, check out top free bets from new bookmakers in 2020, however, as the picture will certainly change over the coming months.

Euro 2021 – Latest Odds by Bet365

England – 5/1

Belgium – 5/1

France – 11/2

Netherlands – 7/1

Germany – 7/1

Spain – 8/1

Italy – 11/1

Portugal – 16/1

Croatia – 25/1

Calvert-Lewin is no stranger to representing England at youth level, scoring 13 goals across the Under-20s and Under-21s. He got the winner in the 2017 Under-20 World Cup final, so has proven he can rise to major occasions.

Southgate has been very willing to bring players who have served well in such age categories into the senior team. If Calvert-Lewin continues to apply himself in a Toffees shirt, there is no reason to think he won’t be part of that continuing trend in the future.

