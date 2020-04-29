Recounting the Impact of Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park

Carlo Ancelotti, the Everton FC manager, has revolutionised the team and tremendously changed the atmosphere at Goodison Park. That the team was going down under Marco Silva was not in doubt, especially with a run of eight losses in 11 matches. That poor run had left Everton in the Premier League’s bottom three.

After the sacking of the Portuguese manager, there was a need for a new direction and it seems the honchos at Goodison Park made the right call by hiring Ancelotti.

This article explores the impact the Italian manager has had at Everton and what to expect for The Toffees.

A History of Managerial Success

The former central midfielder has won 20 trophies during his career. He’s one of the only three managers to win the European Cup or UEFA Champions League three times twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid. Everton is his 10th club across five countries, and this is the experience he brought to Everton on his appointment in December 2019.

The Incredible Impact at Goodison Park

For a club that had looked destined to fight a relegation battle, Everton has enjoyed a rejuvenation under Ancelotti. The Italian guided the team to seventh in February after a decisive 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. That win took the Merseysiders 12 points clear of the drop zone and gave the players confidence to continue fighting.

If there had been any doubts about the Italian’s ability to lift the spirits at Goodison Park, they have now been put off. The fans are once more backing their team, and there’s a total transformation in the atmosphere at Everton.

That the fans can think of a possibility of European football next season for a team that was in the relegation zone a few months back shows how much things have changed. Now that most football fans use the internet to follow their favourite teams, this has seen a rise in popularity of FIFA or PES e-sports tournaments. This has become a real sport discipline and the hype around Everton has seen its eSoccer or Cyberfootball games generate a lot of interest from players.

The numbers also seem to support the revolution happening at Goodison Park. The Toffees boasts a record of the third-most points of any side in the EPL since Ancelotti’s appointment. They fall behind only Manchester City and Liverpool in this regard. More importantly, the losses since Ancelotti’s appointment have come at the big clubs Etihad and Emirates and with only a single goal margin.

Since Ancelotti’s first game in December, the Toffees have amassed an amazing 17 points putting them taking them to within a touching distance of a Europa League place. The Italian’s calming touch and reassurance have worked miracles with players such as Theo Walcott admitting his impact. This attitude has made all the difference at Everton, and there’s hope at last.

The changes made by Ancelotti have been subtle but they have shown amazing results. The change to the 4-4-2 formation instigated by Duncan Ferguson during his caretaker stint is a good example.

There’s also more emphasis on quality on the ball. At the same time, Mason Holgate has become the cornerstone of the team’s defence with remarkable results. There’s also a notable calm, confidence, and team unity due to the respect the three-time Champions League winner brings to the bench.

Final Thoughts

Carlo Ancelotti has taken Everton from the doldrums. The team that was wallowing in the drop zone when Ancelotti took over and now dreams of playing European football. His impact will continue especially when he gets a chance to boost his squad. Could this rebirth take the Toffees to the very top?