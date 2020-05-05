5 players Everton simply cannot sell in the summer

For better or worse, we’re likely to experience a quieter transfer window than normal when the summer rolls around, as a result of COVID-19. However, recent stories are reporting that Manchester United are set to spend over £100m regardless as the obscene spending looks set to continue for members of the elite (thank goodness for FFP, huh?). Despite many failings, Everton have managed to collect some valuable assets in recent years and here are the five players that they simply cannot decide to sell.

5) Yerry Mina

Like most of the players on this list, Yerry Mina won’t be a player that fans want to see leave, even though we probably haven’t his best in an Everton shirt so far. The statistics suggest that despite the emergence of Mason Holgate, Mina is Everton’s most important centre back and most notably so for his aerially ability. Unfortunately there aren’t any stats that reflect the Colombian’s unrivalled dancing ability which is vastly more important than anything else.

Nothing will top Yerry Mina's moves to Sean Paul on #InternationalDanceDay 🕺😂 pic.twitter.com/RHdjb1d7a8 — Everton (@Everton) April 29, 2020



4) Lucas Digne

I would have to agree with the notion that Lucas Digne hasn’t been as prolific this season compared to his debut season at the club, but compared to the pleb who is considered the best left back in the league, the Frenchman isn’t doing so badly.

The quality of chances to score and assist this season is almost identical between the two. The KP90 (Key Passes) metric means that it’s actually Digne who is creating more chances for his teammates whilst the metrics which reflect their influence in build-up play, Digne doesn’t trail to far behind. It is likely more of an indication of how much more dominant the other fella’s team are in matches compared to Everton that is the reason.

In short, Digne is the best left back in the league and would be incredibly difficult to replace.

3) Moise Kean

Moise Kean is a player that excited on arrival and it’s become obvious just how much fans want him to succeed even if he does celebrate goals by ‘Hitting the Woah’.

We’ve only seen his celebration once in his time at Everton but he does have 11 goals from his time in Serie A and I wondered how that compared to some of the biggest scorers in the history of top flight football. Although there’s plenty of players who did hit the ground running as teenagers, there’s still a few who took a little more time to adjust including the highest scoring footballer in Premier League history in Alan Shearer.

Perhaps he’s owed a little more time to prove his worth?

2) Dominic Calvert-Lewin

There isn’t much that really needs to be said about this one. He used to do a lot but not score enough goals and now he still does a lot (the stats suggest even more) and scores goals even when opposition goalkeepers just kick the ball at him. His partnership with Richarlison has proved invaluable and his stock is only likely to increase under Carlo Ancelotti.

1) Richarlison

Speaking of Richarlison… the obvious number one entry in this list. The likes of Paul Merson and opposition fans scoffed when we bought him for £50m (it was £35m+addons) and they continued to laugh when Barcelona had a rumoured £80m rejected earlier this season. Not to be worried though, these sort of people consider Gylfi Sigurdsson Everton’s best player.

The likelihood is that Richarlison will break our hearts one day but there’s no reason why Everton should be selling him any time soon.