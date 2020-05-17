Blues to refund 2019/20 season tickets

Everton has confirmed all fans with tickets for the Club’s remaining five home Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season will be able to claim a refund due to the increasing expectation that – should the remaining games be played – they will take place behind closed doors.

Season Ticket Members will be entitled to a credit or refund on a pro-rata basis for the five games and will also be given the option to forgo part or all of their balance in order for the Club to donate that amount in full over to Everton in the Community.

The option for a portion – or all – of the available refund to be made available to Everton in the Community was introduced as a result of requests from fan groups and individual supporters who have been keen to show their appreciation for the Club’s charity.

The charity’s work has come into increased focus during the coronavirus pandemic as a result of the Blue Family coordinated outreach campaign. The Blue Family initiative has benefited thousands of vulnerable and isolated people and is continuing to provide key assistance and support to those in our community in greatest need.

Beyond Blue Family – and as a pre-eminent charity in the world of football – the scale and impact of Everton in the Community’s works is significant. Every £1 donated to the charity is proven to be worth almost 15 times that amount as a result of the positive impact the charity’s programmes and initiatives have on communities in Liverpool and beyond.

Season Ticket Members who may not have renewed for the 20/21 season when the remaining games for the 19/20 season are confirmed will be given the opportunity to request that their refund entitlement be used as a credit towards their renewal for next season.

The deadline for renewals has also been extended from 28 May – with details of the revised date to be provided in the coming days.

Match ticket purchasers for fixtures that may be affected will receive a refund in full. Fans who have purchased tickets via Club partner, StubHub, will not need to do anything, refunds will be processed automatically.

In this eventuality, any Season Ticket Members who have sold their seat via the ticket resale platform and have already received payment will be contacted by StubHub directly to provide guidance on how to return this money.

Hospitality Members will be contacted by a member of the Hospitality Team, to advise of the process and options available to them.

Any Season Ticket Members with questions relating to Season Tickets should contact our Fan Centre team on fan.centre@evertonfc.com.