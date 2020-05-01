Busy summer ahead as Everton boss bids to improve his squad

Everton will head into the summer transfer window eager to secure deals for players who will help them kick-on in the Premier League next season.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear he expects the Toffees to be challenging for a Champions League place and a new influx of talent is needed if the club is to achieve that aim.

While Everton are still in with a chance of finishing in the top 10 this term, their current squad is short of the quality needed to fulfil Ancelotti’s goal.

Some high-profile names have been tipped to join Everton, so read on as we look at three players who are currently being linked with a move to Goodison Park.

James Rodriguez – Real Madrid

Everton have been strongly linked with Rodriguez and are believed to have offered him a lucrative four-year deal to join the club.

Their odds to finish in the top four on UK betting sites would undoubtedly be slashed if they could secure the services of the Colombian international.

He has had an unhappy time at Real Madrid, with manager Zinedine Zidane making it clear that he doesn’t figure in his plans.

However, Ancelotti has previously worked with Rodriguez and possesses the man-management skills to get the very best out of him.

Jean-Clair Todibo – Barcelona

The Toffees desperately need reinforcements at centre-back and Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo is the latest name to be thrown into the mix.

The 20-year-old joined Schalke on loan during the January transfer window and his performances have brought him to the attention of other clubs.

A £17.5 million fee could be enough to secure his services and that looks good value for a player who should improve massively over the next few years.

Everton have also been heavily linked with Lille defender Gabriel, but Todibo looks a much better long-term prospect to fit into Ancelotti’s vision for the club.

Allan – Napoli

Napoli midfielder Allan is also on Ancelotti’s wanted list, with Everton already believed to have held talks with the player’s agent.

Italian media outlets have claimed that the Serie A club are willing to sell the Brazilian providing Everton meet their £35m asking price.

The 29-year-old has played a key role for Napoli over the past few years and would bring some much-needed class and guile to Everton’s engine room.

Allan had a huge row with Napoli’s club president back in November and a parting of the ways this summer appears to be inevitable.