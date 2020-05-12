Although Everton’s recent history is littered with trophies and success, and there is hope towards a successful future, the club’s 25-year trophy drought has epitomized a growing sense of dejection among Blues supporters on Merseyside.

That said, the people of Liverpool, and, more specifically, Evertonians, will never lose heart in their football club, especially with the future promising a return to their famous title-winning glory days.

Losing Their Way, but Not Their Heart

The last few decades have brought smatterings of hope but a lot of on-field deficiencies and footballing imperfections, with recent managerial appointments falling short in achieving the ultimate goal of returning the club back to the summit of English football. Ultimately, for many, the glory years of the 1980s now seem like a distant memory, clouded out by FA Cup final frustrations and uninspiring Premier League campaigns.

Despite repeated false dawns, along with the broken promises of managers and players who have since come and gone, Everton’s rich history of winning major honours continues to ensure that, although metaphorically beaten, the hope of the Goodison faithful will never wholly diminish.

Everton supporters embody the spirit of the city of Liverpool, with an undeniable fighting spirit and sense of togetherness being of paramount importance. While even the most ardent Toffees’ fan will look back on the last 25 years as a period of missed opportunities, the team’s deep-rooted ethos is yet to have wavered, with supporters unwilling to give up on the long-awaited resurrection of their iconic club.

The Need to Share the Values of Evertonians

The footballing world has always been quick to stand up and acknowledge the class of Carlo Ancelotti, and, although it’s still early into his tenure on Merseyside, there’s an indubitable feeling that he is made for the Blues. The three-time Champions League-winning manager has himself stated that the key to building something memorable at Everton rests on the development of a strong relationship with Everton supporters.

Unlike those before him, there’s a belief among Evertonians that the Italian’s words are genuine as he has seemingly already wholeheartedly embraced the club’s culture. That said, the 60-year-old manager is experienced enough to know that actions speak louder than words, especially with Evertonians optimistic that Ancelotti will get them back on the trophy-winning path in the not-so-distant future.

The Blues now have the infrastructure in place to disrupt the traditional outlook of the Premier League’s top six, with Farhad Moshiri prepared to invest to ensure sustained competitiveness. Prior to the suspension of the league, Everton were outside contenders for a Europa League finish with Suomibetting, and, going forward, regular qualification into the tournament has to be at the forefront of the club’s objectives.

Returning to the Pinnacle Will Take Time

While the journey for the Toffees to re-establish themselves as one of the most dominant players in the Premier League has only just begun, supporters should, for now, enjoy the ride under a proven world-class manager. Success won’t happen overnight at Goodison, and, in this situation, patience truly is a virtue.