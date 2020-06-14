Morgan Schneiderlin

Blues set to offload midfield flop

Reports have suggested that Everton are about to cash in on former Southampton and Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin to Nice in a deal that could be worth £2m.

The 30 year old had just a year left on his contract but you can bet that many Everton fans will be happy to see the back of him after an unimpressive time at Goodison Park.

Initially Schneiderlin impressed and you could have been forgiven for thinking the Blues had got a bit of a steal having signed him from Manchester United in 2017 for £22m. That quickly changed, though.

Often lazily wandering through games, pulling out of key tackles one minute only to lunge in un-necessarily the next and pick up a suspension and give the opposition a man advantage. His passing seemed to get worse and his heart just never seemed in it.

Personal problems off the pitch offered some excuse, but the rumoured behaviour when David Unsworth was caretaker manager when – along with Kevin Mirallas – he was sent home from training just showed a poor attitude and lack of respect for the football club as a whole.

Schneiderlin had been signed by his former Southampton boss Ronald Koeman, which should have offered some level of expectation given the Dutchman’s terrible spell at Everton which was heading for it’s conclusion less than 10 months after Schneiderlin had signed.

