Brands says Everton won’t spend big this summer

Everton Director of Football, Marcel Brands, says that the Blues are not on the lookout for “crazy names” this summer but want to strnegthen in two or three key areas.

Brands said that the Blues need to work within the parameters of Financial Fair Play and that it is no longer possible for an owner to simply pump money into clubs for transfers.

“It won’t be a big-spending summer,” he told De Telegraaf.

“It’s not a question of ownership or wealth. As a club, you have to deal with the financial parameters of the Premier League.

“An owner can’t say I’m doing 50 or 100 million extra. It’s about the budget. You also have to deal with Financial Fair Play when it comes to investments.

“We’re in the final phase of renewing the selection. We’re trying to sell some players from the past with less perspective for Everton.

“A lot has changed already. We didn’t plan a transfer window this summer with five or six major purchases. We want to strengthen the team in two or three positions and have no extreme wishes. We are no longer in the phase of crazy names.

“Carlo Ancelotti and the owner are behind it. We have a trainer who knows the way to success. Now it’s just corona improvising. In the end, all efforts must lead to sporting success.”