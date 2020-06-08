Everton announce new main sponsor

Everton and Cazoo, one of the UK’s fastest-growing new ecommerce businesses, have agreed a multi-year partnership that will see the innovative online car retailer become the Premier League club’s new main partner.
The Cazoo brand will feature on the front of Everton’s first team playing and training kits for the men’s team from the 2020/21 season – signalling an exciting new partnership for the Club with the pioneering UK business.
Cazoo, founded by renowned British entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE – the digital innovator behind LoveFilm and Zoopla – is a digital platform that makes buying a car as simple as purchasing any other product online. Since its launch in late 2019, UK consumers have embraced the simplicity of buying cars online and having their new vehicles delivered to the door. Becoming Everton’s new main sponsor underlines Cazoo’s commitment to securing its place as the UK’s best-known online car retailer.
Everton Chief Executive, Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: “We are delighted to welcome Cazoo as our new main Club partner and shirt sponsor. We have been impressed with the approach that Cazoo has taken and are confident that they will be a great partner for the Club and our fans in the years to come. We are looking forward to working closely with them and are in no doubt that the values of Cazoo and the company’s focus on innovation and future development complement perfectly our own ambitions as we embark on an exciting new chapter for the Club.”
The partnership between Everton and Cazoo will commence at the end of the 2019/20 season. The relationship with Everton is at the forefront of Cazoo’s extensive growth plans as it seeks to accelerate the nation’s shift to online car buying. As well as Cazoo’s eye-catching branding taking pride of place on the shirts of the Everton senior men’s squad and Under 23s side, the logo will be prevalent across Goodison Park, official club merchandise, all of the Club’s digital platforms and on Everton’s media backdrops.
The partnership complements Everton’s commercial development strategy and means that, for the first time since the 2003/04 season, replica kits featuring the Club’s main partner branding will be available to purchase in junior and children’s sizes.
Alex Chesterman, the founder & CEO of Cazoo, is one of the UK’s leading digital entrepreneurs and investors. He has been named the UK’s Entrepreneur of the Year and was awarded an OBE for services to digital entrepreneurship in 2016. He said: “We are really excited to be partnering with Everton, a family club with a rich heritage and a passionate and loyal fanbase. This opportunity will help significantly enhance our brand awareness as we look to make Cazoo a household name. We look forward to working closely with the Club as part of our mission to provide the best possible car buying experience to UK consumers.”
Cazoo will replace SportPesa on the front of the Everton shirt for the 2020/21 season and is set to be the only British owned brand as the main sponsor of a Premier League club next term.
Sasha Ryazantsev, Chief Finance & Commercial Officer at Everton Football Club, said: “In our search for a new partner, we were hoping to find a dynamic brand with strong growth potential and we have certainly found that with Cazoo.
”As a disruptor brand in their industry, Cazoo represents the best of British in terms of innovation and agility, and these values really resonate with Everton and our fans.
“Despite only launching last year, Cazoo is already transforming the way consumers purchase cars and has also proven its resilience through the coronavirus pandemic. Our partnership will help Cazoo extend its reach and audience significantly to continue its impressive growth trajectory. We have been really impressed by Alex and his team and look forward to working with them over the coming years.”
Cazoo owns and fully reconditions all its cars before offering them for sale and delivering them to customer’s doors across the UK within as little as 72 hours. Buyers can purchase or finance a Cazoo car entirely online – as well as getting an instant offer for any part exchange. Every Cazoo car comes with a 7-day money-back guarantee and free comprehensive 90-day warranty and roadside assistance.
