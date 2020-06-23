Everton’s goalscoring heroes

It’s been 33 long years since Everton won the league. A quarter-century has elapsed since The Toffees hoisted the F.A. Cup aloft.

Yet those streaks are a pittance compared to the drought Everton has endured since The People’s Club could boast that their side included the most productive goal scorer in the top level of English football.

One season prior to Everton’s most recent league title in 1986-87, Gary Lineker filled the net for the Blues. In his only season with Everton, he led the English League with 30 goals.

Since that season, only one player has netted more than 18 goals in a season for Everton. That was the 25 goals tallied by Romelo Lukaku in 2016/17.

Placing a prop wager with an online sports betting site that this streak will be brought to an end this season wouldn’t be a wise stake. Everton’s Dominick Calvert-Lewin is situated level eighth among the Premier League goal-scoring leaders. He’s put 13 balls in the back of the net. That leaves Calvert-Lewin six back of league leader Jamie Vardy of Leicester.

Of the 12 Everton men who’ve led England’s top level in goals since the Football League first formed in 1888-89, five did it before the 1915 suspension of English football due to the outbreak of the Great War. Ten of them achieved the feat prior to the start of World War II.

Just two Everton men have topped the goal-scoring charts since 1939.

Let’s take a look back through history at Everton’s greatest goal scorers.

Jack Southworth, 1893-94 (27 goals)

This was Southworth’s second goal-scoring title. He led the league in 1890-91, scoring 26 goals for Blackburn Rovers. That was also the year in which Everton won their first league title.

The Toffees weren’t champions in 1893-94 but Southworth was. In his first season at Everton, Southworth scored 27 times in 22 games to top the league charts.

He netted 10 goals in a two-game span in December. Southworth potted four in an 8-1 Dec. 23 win over Sheffield Wednesday, and followed up with a six-goal outburst in a 7-1 rout of West Bromwich Albion on Dec. 30. The latter performance still stands as Everton’s single-game goal record.

Southworth’s time in Merseyside was brief. The England international suffered a career-ending leg injury nine games into the following season. He was on nine goals at the time of his injury. Southworth finished his brief Everton tenure with 36 goals in 31 matches.

Jimmy Settle, 1901-02 (18 goals)

England international Settle brought a sprinter’s quickness to the pitch. He utilized that pace to help Everton to a runner-up finish in 1901-02 while leading all goal getters.

Settle’s tenure in the England side included a hat-trick performance against Ireland in 1899.

Alex (Sandy) Young, 1906-07 (30 goals)

Settle was still in the side as Everton finished third in the league and reached the F.A. Cup final but it was Young who paced the goal-scoring efforts.

The Scottish international netted Everton F.A. Cup-winning goal in 1906 and just kept on scoring into the next season. An inside right, Young registered 30 goals to lead the league.

His 125 goals place Young fourth on Everton’s all-time scoring list.

Bert Freeman, 1908-09 (38 goals)

England international Freeman twice led the Second Division in goals. Working in partnership with Tim Coleman, the two former Arsenal men combined for 58 goals in 1908-09.

Freeman potted his 38 goals in 37 matches. That included a 10-match scoring streak in which he tallied 17 goals.

Bobby Parker, 1914-15 (35 goals)

Everton paid Rangers a £1,500 transfer fee for Parker in 1913. He led The Toffees in goals in 1913-14, and then topped the entire league the following season for champions Everton.

Wounded in the Great War, Parker returned from the conflict with a bullet lodged in his back and was never the same player.

Wilf Chadwick, 1923-24 (28 goals)

Acquired in 1922 for a £340 transfer fee from Rossendale United, Chadwick scored twice in his Everton debut.

He led the side in goals in 1922-23 and topped the whole league the following season. It was the only season in which Chadwick netted as many as 20 times.

Dixie Dean, 1927-28 (60 goals); 1931-32 (44 goals)

Inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2002, Dean is considered the greatest player of his generation. His 60-goal campaign in 1927-28 remains the English League single-season standard.

Dean’s 395 goals for Everton are the club record. He scored 18 goals in 16 matches for England.

Tommy Lawton, 1937-38 (28 goals); 1938-39 (35 goals)

The only Everton player to win consecutive scoring titles, Lawton helped The Toffees to the 1938-39 league title with his 35-goal outburst.

Many considered the England international to be the finest header of the ball the game had ever seen.

Bob Latchford, 1977-78 (30 goals)

Nearly 40 years after Lawton, Latchford put an Everton player back atop the scoring charts. A centre-forward capable of quickly darting into space, at the time he left Everton, Latchford’s 138 goals were second only to Dean in club history.

He also tallied five times in 12 matches for England from 1977-79.

Gary Lineker, 1985-86 (30 goals)

England international Lineker gained a share of the league goal-scoring lead with Leicester in the season prior to his £800,000 move to Everton. He scored three hat-tricks as The Toffees were pipped by Liverpool for the league title by two points.

After leading the 1986 World Cup in scoring, Lineker transferred to Barcelona. Lineker is the only player to have been the top scorer in England with three clubs: Leicester City, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur (1989-90).