I’m in Miami, Rich

Everton Football Club will create a virtual link-up with David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF this weekend, with Blues star Richarlison set to take on Miami forward Julian Carranza in a three-game FIFA20 tournament.

The ‘eFriendly’ will see the two players do battle in a pair of games using club sides of their choice and also play for national team pride as Brazil and Argentina respectively.

As well as showing off their FIFA skills, Richarlison and Carranza will also answer questions about their careers and interests, with the tournament set to air on Everton official Club channels from 5pm (BST) on 4 July, American Independence Day.

An exclusive competition will also see supporters offered the chance to win Everton and Inter Miami CF shirts signed by the two players, with details of how to enter to be revealed as part of the broadcast.

Richarlison has notched 26 goals in 72 appearances since joining Everton from fellow Premier League side Watford in summer 2018, earning his Brazil debut during his time at Goodison Park and going on to become a regular for the five-times World Cup winners.

Carranza, 20, has represented Argentina at Under-17 level and been part of his nation’s Under-20 squad, and joined Miami in January this year ahead of the club’s inaugural MLS campaign.

England legend Beckham, who spent five years in MLS with LA Galaxy from 2007 to 2012, is part of a consortium of owners of Inter Miami CF, with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder also serving as the club’s president.

Miami had played only two games of the 2020 season before MLS was suspended in March following the coronavirus outbreak. The season is set to resume on 8 July.

Watch Richarlison's FIFA battle with Carranza from 5pm (BST) this Saturday, 4 July.