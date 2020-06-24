Carlo Ancelotti

Norwich game not easy to prepare for, says Ancelotti

Posted on

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says it was tough to prepare for the game against Norwich this evening at Carrow Road, where Everton ran out 1-0 winners.

A header from Michael Keane in the second half was enough to seal victory for Ancelotti’s side in their second game since March as they headed towards cementing a solid top half finish.

“I am pleased because it was not easy to prepare for this game,” said Ancelotti.

“We didn’t have the same energy as against Liverpool, it is really hard to prepare for games every three days after three months of lockdown.

“We did not play as well [as in Sunday’s derby] but were focused and motivated.

“The teamwork, not only the defenders but the strikers are doing well, is important [to restrict opposition chances].

“When you are able to work together and show good spirit defensively, you can keep clean sheets.

“We were a bit slow in the first half but the second half was better.

“We could have finished [chances] on the counter-attack in other situations.

“But the plan was to win and climb the table and that is what happened.”

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

NSNO Staff

Staff Writer at NSNO.co.uk
NSNO Staff writers maintain the news on the site and ensure the site is updated frequently with the latest Everton news. Starting in 2004, NSNO has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest Everton news and rumours, building a large forum and growing social media presence, which you can follow by clicking the links to the left.
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top