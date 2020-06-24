Norwich game not easy to prepare for, says Ancelotti

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says it was tough to prepare for the game against Norwich this evening at Carrow Road, where Everton ran out 1-0 winners.

A header from Michael Keane in the second half was enough to seal victory for Ancelotti’s side in their second game since March as they headed towards cementing a solid top half finish.

“I am pleased because it was not easy to prepare for this game,” said Ancelotti.

“We didn’t have the same energy as against Liverpool, it is really hard to prepare for games every three days after three months of lockdown.

“We did not play as well [as in Sunday’s derby] but were focused and motivated.

“The teamwork, not only the defenders but the strikers are doing well, is important [to restrict opposition chances].

“When you are able to work together and show good spirit defensively, you can keep clean sheets.

“We were a bit slow in the first half but the second half was better.

“We could have finished [chances] on the counter-attack in other situations.

“But the plan was to win and climb the table and that is what happened.”