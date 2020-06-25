Reasons Why Dominic Calvert-Lewin is one of the BEST Strikers in 2020!

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has experienced a breakthrough this season in the Everton team, and it is not difficult to see why.

The numbers stacked up against this fact certainly proves this. He has the numbers to back up his pedigree, and this player is on his way to becoming one of the best in his positions in 2020. The upturn in statistics can be traced back to the different pieces of training and drills that the player has commenced this new season.

At just 23 years old, he is starting to establish himself as one of the first-choice options for his team. In this review, we will be delving into the figures that back up these assertions about this wonderful striker.

In his previous two seasons, he had 82 appearances for his team, during which he scored just 16 goals in the seasons combined. He has had plenty of experiences playing across different positions in the front three, recently playing as a right-winger during Romelu Lukaku’s final season with the toffees. This season, he is being used alongside Richarlison, with the pair forming one of the most offensive attacks in the league. He has been fielded in different formations from different managers during this season, and he has adapted rather nicely.

One of Calvert-Lewin’s strong points has been the ability to hold up play nicely this season as a target man for his team. During games he has played in under Ancelotti, he has had to drop a little bit deeper than he would have loved to. This way, he has been able to elevate his team’s playing levels and ultimately make them a lot better.

His physicality has also been a well-needed attribute as he can fend off defenders with his strength. This way, he tends to create more space for Richarlison, his partner. Crosses are also attacked and converted more efficiently by Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season year than last season. The difference is simple and clear, as he now has a coach who believes in him more than before and is willing to adopt a formation that suits him better. Being quick-footed has ensured that he can push defenders to the curb and alter their positions.

Speed as an issue has been well improved on, and the striker is now indeed fitter and more agile than he used to be. Now he can make more runs and threaten defenses with his pace. This way, he can let on more passes onto his teammates than before. The physical side of this game, as well as the mental aspects, have become elevated thanks to his determination and drive.

Being hardworking and tenacious are tenets of his game that can surely not be ignored. His desire to get in threatening positions has seen him average more touches on the ball in the box. Also, there has been a dramatic upturn in his conversion ratio, although he still tends to waste a couple of clear-cut chances and opportunities once in a while.

Defensively, there have been noticeable improvements as well, as this player tends to drift to the back to help his side defensively whenever they are without the ball. An attacking player still has to be judged based on his defensive output for his team once in a while. This player has a fantastic work rate and is a shining example to most of his teammates.

As a model off the pitch, he lives a quiet and peaceful life, as he is never in the books for wrongdoing or scandal.