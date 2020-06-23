Thiago Silva links won’t go away

PSG have announced their captain, Thiago Silva, will in fact be leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires. However, the 35-year-old isn’t looking at retiring just yet and Everton are one of several sides looking to offer the Brazilian a short-term deal.

The tough central defender has had an illustrious career, representing his country no fewer than 89 times, scoring seven goals in the process.

Having started his professional career back in 2002, Silva has worked his way to the top, playing for Fluminense, AC Milan and most recently, French champions PSG. He famously won the Serie A title back in 2011, before going on to have huge success in France.



Silva has won a total of seven Ligue 1 titles, four Coupes de France, five Coupes de la Ligue and five Trophées des Champions during his eight-year stint in the French capital.

The Premier League would be a new test for the Brazilian, but Carlo Ancelotti clearly feels as though the defender can still offer his side something for a season or two. Everton’s manager is also no stranger to the veteran centre back, having worked with him at PSG in the 2012-13 campaign.

Everton have often been criticised for their transfer policies in recent years, signing plenty of players for large amounts of money, and often higher wages.

Ancelotti has redeemed Everton’s league position since coming in and betting indicates they will be in for a far greater season next campaign, once Ancelotti has been able to dive into the transfer market.

This could prove an issue once again, as Silva was one of PSG’s highest-paid players last campaign. But despite Silva’s wage demands, he could still be a real coup for the Toffees, who have often struggled defensively on occasions this season.

With only three recognisable centre backs at present within the squad, Silva wouldn’t be heading to Goodison Park to merely sit on the bench, which could be a huge factor in his next and final move as a player.

But it isn’t just Everton who are the only Premier League team who are keen to secure the Brazilian’s signature. Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed their interest. The Portuguese manager is keen to add more depth to his squad during the next transfer window and the experienced centre back is rumoured to be at the top of his list.



If Ancelotti can make the right offer for Thiago Silva, the 35-year-old will have a tough decision to make if he is to decide on finishing his career in the Premier League. Everton will know they have a fight on their hands, however, and not just with Spurs. The Brazilian has dominated football in Italy and France, and the Premier League may just be too tempting for one of footballs greatest centre backs.