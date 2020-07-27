Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti determined next season will be better

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says he is determined that next season will be better than the one that has – thankfully – just ended.

The Blues ended the campaign in 12th place and relieved that the season was done with so that Ancelotti can concentrate on building his dream at Goodison Park.

“The players that stay I said to them ‘Come back with more motivation and more ambition’,” said Ancelotti.

“The key thing is ambition. Everyone has to play his part but the club can have more ambition. I can have more ambition.

“I would like to see a better team next season and we are going to see a better team next season for sure.

“This season was affected by the start, which was not so good and they had some problems. With a better start the team can have a better season.

“We have to fight for European competition, this is absolutely normal. We didn’t show continuity and this is what we need to have to be better next season.

“To be competitive, (and) we are far from this position. For next season the goal has to be there.

“I know the market is open until October 5 but I don’t know if it is possible to have the squad ready when we start in the middle of August, it could be the best scenario possible.”

