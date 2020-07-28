Richarlison

Is Richarlison preparing to break Everton hearts?

Posted on

Everton forward Richarlison has hinted that he may be prepared to leave the Blues at the end of next season.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, the Brazilian forward says that Everton manager Carlo Anchelotti has asked him to stay another season and see where the club is, but that if a good offer comes in for him, he is prepared to sit down and talk.

“I evolved a lot here at Everton, so much that I managed to make it to the national team. I believe it was one of my greatest achievements,” Richarlison told Globo Esporte.

“So I just have to evolve. Now with the arrival of Ancelotti I will grow even more. He’s a guy who talks to me a lot on a daily basis. So now it’s about evolving and keeping scoring goals and helping my team.

“Everything has been talked about. He’s already told me he’s counting on me for another season. He asked me to hold on a little. But it all depends. If a good proposal arrives, we sit down and talk. It’s part of football.

“We are still talking about these details, sorting it out. He’s bringing in new players. And then let’s sit down and talk. But I think I can hold on for another season.”

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

NSNO Staff

Staff Writer at NSNO.co.uk
NSNO Staff writers maintain the news on the site and ensure the site is updated frequently with the latest Everton news. Starting in 2004, NSNO has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest Everton news and rumours, building a large forum and growing social media presence, which you can follow by clicking the links to the left.
Related Items:, , ,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Dave Weston

    July 29, 2020 at 08:41

    Nobody would blame him for leaving this shower gutless majority of them he’s miles better than most of our players and if things aren’t put right this coming season he will never ever reach his potential this kid could play at the highest level with the biggest teams if he gives us another season we should grab the bull by the horns and give him the players and the tools to be everything we know he could be.

    (0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top