Is Richarlison preparing to break Everton hearts?

Everton forward Richarlison has hinted that he may be prepared to leave the Blues at the end of next season.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, the Brazilian forward says that Everton manager Carlo Anchelotti has asked him to stay another season and see where the club is, but that if a good offer comes in for him, he is prepared to sit down and talk.

“I evolved a lot here at Everton, so much that I managed to make it to the national team. I believe it was one of my greatest achievements,” Richarlison told Globo Esporte.

“So I just have to evolve. Now with the arrival of Ancelotti I will grow even more. He’s a guy who talks to me a lot on a daily basis. So now it’s about evolving and keeping scoring goals and helping my team.

“Everything has been talked about. He’s already told me he’s counting on me for another season. He asked me to hold on a little. But it all depends. If a good proposal arrives, we sit down and talk. It’s part of football.

“We are still talking about these details, sorting it out. He’s bringing in new players. And then let’s sit down and talk. But I think I can hold on for another season.”