Richarlison wants to be Everton’s 20-goal-a-season striker

Everton forward Richarlison says he has set himself a target of 20 goals next season for the Blues as he hopes to prove to Carlo Ancelotti that he can reach his potential.

The Brazilian forward is fast becoming Everton’s most important player, but says that he must always think of the team first as he aims to push on to the next level with Everton.

Richarlison told Everton’s official programme: “I hope next season I can go past that [20-goal] mark and get closer to what Carlo expects from me.

“I am extremely competitive. When someone challenges me, I try to do even more than what is asked.

“You can bet I will do everything possible to reach that mark and show him I am capable, but, of course, always thinking first about the team.

“I think almost all strikers have a little bit of that [assurance in the box] but there is always room for improvement.

“Attackers need to surprise, do different things. If not, you become an easy target for defenders and goalkeepers.

“You have to think before everyone else and make quick decisions. And that always comes from what we do in training and even just playing with the ball.”