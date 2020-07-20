Sigurdsson: We knew it’d be tough at Sheffield United

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson says that the Blues knew Sheffield United would give them a tough game as they ran out 1-0 winners at Bramall Lane.

Sigurdsson, who set up the winning goal for Brazilian forward Richarlison early in the second half, also said that he feels it has been easy to bring the young players into the first team squad.

“Tough game,” admitted the Everton captain.

“We knew it was going to be tough.

“I thought we did really well and our centre halves were fantastic, they cleared everything.

“[The young lads are] good players and willing to learn.

“Hopefully they’ve got a bright future in football.”