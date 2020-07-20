Gylfi Sigurdsson

Sigurdsson: We knew it’d be tough at Sheffield United

Posted on

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson says that the Blues knew Sheffield United would give them a tough game as they ran out 1-0 winners at Bramall Lane.

Sigurdsson, who set up the winning goal for Brazilian forward Richarlison early in the second half, also said that he feels it has been easy to bring the young players into the first team squad.

“Tough game,” admitted the Everton captain.

“We knew it was going to be tough.

“I thought we did really well and our centre halves were fantastic, they cleared everything.

“[The young lads are] good players and willing to learn.

“Hopefully they’ve got a bright future in football.”

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profileMy YouTube channel

NSNO Staff

Staff Writer at NSNO.co.uk
NSNO Staff writers maintain the news on the site and ensure the site is updated frequently with the latest Everton news. Starting in 2004, NSNO has always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest Everton news and rumours, building a large forum and growing social media presence, which you can follow by clicking the links to the left.
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top