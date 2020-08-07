Away kit released











Everton’s new away kit has been released and is available to buy from the official site.

The 2020/21 Everton hummel away kit is available to order via evertondirect.com from 8am on Friday 7 August or to buy in store at Everton One and Everton Two from 10am on Friday 7 August. Supporters can also purchase a selection of items from hummel’s new black and grey Everton 2020/21 away training range.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Everton’s seventh league championship, which saw players wearing the much-loved amber away strip as Harry Catterick’s side claimed the 1969/70 title with two games to spare. A few months before sealing the title, World Cup winner Alan Ball first showcased his distinctive white boots at a home game with Coventry City.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman said: “As players we are all interested in what our kits are going to look like, and I am really impressed with this strip. It is very modern but is also a great tribute to the players from the late 60s and early 70s. As Everton players it’s always important to know and understand the history of our great club and this kit pays tribute to players that every Evertonian looks up to including Alan Ball, Colin Harvey and Howard Kendall. The retro EFC scroll design on the back of the neck is a nice touch and I am sure Evertonians will love this kit as much as the players.”

Everton midfielder Tom Davies added: “The colours of amber and blue go together really well and are probably the first colours Evertonians think of in an away kit. I’ve always liked a retro look and this shirt pays tribute to some of the best teams in our Club’s history.”

Visit evertondirect.com or Everton One and Everton Two stores to purchase the new Everton hummel 2020/21 away kit and a selection of items from the new away training range.